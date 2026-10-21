Cambridge woman charged with motor vehicle homicide in connection with deadly crash

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Cambridge woman is facing multiple charges, including motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence, in connection with a crash that killed a 51-year-old woman.

Sosa Samura, 41, of Cambridge, was charged following the crash on October 16.

Authorities said Samura was driving on Main Street shortly after 11:38 p.m. when she allegedly backed into another vehicle, causing damage.

The driver of that vehicle then followed Samura, who allegedly fled at a high rate of speed down several streets.

Investigators said Samura eventually reached Market Street, where she drove the wrong way down the one-way street.

At the intersection of Columbia Street, she allegedly struck a vehicle driven by Susana Casillo, 51, of Cambridge.

When officers arrived, authorities said they observed that Samura had glassy eyes and slurred speech and detected an odor of alcohol.

Samura was arrested at the scene and taken to an area hospital.

Casillo was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Samura is charged with motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence, operating under the influence, second offense, operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of property damage, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, speeding and improper operation of a motor vehicle.

At her arraignment on Tuesday, Samura was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Oct. 27.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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