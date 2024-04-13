Two injured after MBTA Silver Line bus collides with SUV in downtown Boston

BOSTON — Two people suffered minor injuries after an MBTA Silver Line bus and an SUV collided in downtown Boston Saturday morning.

The transit bus and silver SUV collided in the area of Washington Street and Stuart Street around 10:00 a.m., MBTA Transit Police posted on social media.

Silver Line Bus vs Car (MBTA Transit Police)

The bus driver and a passenger both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV declined medical treatment. The Chevy Suburban was towed from the crash.

Transit Police is investigating the collision.

