Two hurt after wrong-way crash involving multiple vehicles on Route 128 in Danvers

DANVERS, Mass. — Two people were hurt after a wrong-way crash in Danvers on Thursday night.

According to state police, just after 11 p.m., multiple 911 calls reported a wrong-way driver traveling South in the Northbound lanes of Route 128 in Beverly.

Soon after, a crash involving that driver and two other vehicles was reported on Route 128 North at Endicott St. in Danvers.

Two of the drivers were transported to Beverly Hospital with injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

