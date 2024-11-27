Two hospitalized after car bashes through front of Cape Cod restaurant

CHATHAM, Mass. — Two people were rushed to the hospital, one with serious injuries, after a car crashed through the front of a restaurant on Cape Cod Wednesday morning.

Debris was scattered inside Larry’s PX on Main Street in Chatham after the SUV crashed through the front of the restaurant. The front end of the car was left severely damaged after the SUV was towed out of the wreckage.

The Chatham Fire Department said an employee and a customer inside the store were taken to the hospital after the car barreled through the side of the building around 9:20 a.m.

The employee was trapped beneath the vehicle and the structure and had to be freed using specialized tools.

The worker was rushed to Weymouth’s South Shore Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A patron inside the restaurant was also removed and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital.

The driver was uninjured

The Barnstable County Technical Rescue team was called in to shore up the building once the car was removed.

The other businesses in Shop Ahoy Plaza remained open.

Chatham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

