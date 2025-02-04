Two hikers from Massachusetts rescued on Mt. Washington

N.H — Two Massachusetts hikers were rescued after becoming stranded on Mt. Washington.

On February 2 around 6 p.m. NH Fish and Game was contacted after 911 received a call about hikers lost off-trail adjacent to the Jewell Trail on Mt. Washington.

Authorities quickly learned that Kathryn McKee, 51, of Fayville, Massachusetts, and Beata Lelacheur, 54, of Westborough, Massachusetts were stuck in very deep snow at about 5000 feet of elevation.

After plotting GPS coordinates provided by 911, it was determined the two were only 34 feet from the trail. A Conservation Officer was able to speak to them via cell phone and directed them towards the trail.

Over the next two hours, McKee and Lelacheur fought through chest-deep snow and “spruce traps” to try and get back to the trail.

They ended up on the trail several times but could not follow it as it had been completely erased by wind and snow. After multiple attempts and calls with Fish and Game, the two needed to huddle up in the snow to keep warm and wait for help.

“By 8:30 p.m., Fish and Game began to conduct a full-blown rescue operation. At the time, weather conditions at the summit of Mt. Washington had temperatures of -2 degrees and sustained winds at 50-60 mph, gusting significantly higher. Mt. Washington State Park was contacted and readied their snow cat to bring rescuers to the summit. Personnel from Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) and members of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Advanced Search and Rescue Team were called upon to respond to the mountain and attempt the rescue,” NH Fish and Game said in a release.

Around 10:30 p.m. rescuers began to arrive at the base of the Mount Washington Auto Road to prepare for the ascent. The state park’s snow cat departed at 11:00 p.m. with nine skilled rescuers, making it to the summit just before midnight. The team then ventured out into the whiteout conditions.

By 1:50 AM, the rescue team successfully located McKee and Lelacheur. Both hikers were alive and coherent but suffering from cold-weather injuries.

Emergency shelters were set up immediately, and warming efforts began. The process took an hour, but by 3 a.m., the hikers were able to move on their own, and the rescue team started the descent down the trail toward the Cog Railway Base Station.

By 4:15 AM, the hikers and rescuers reached the Base Station, where they were met by personnel from Twin Mountain Ambulance. One of the hikers was transported to Littleton Regional Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of cold-weather injuries.

Both hikers were well-prepared with a variety of winter gear and HikeSafe cards, which offer voluntary hiker insurance.

“This incident is perfect example of the need to prepare for the unexpected. Both hikers were prepared and had winter hiking experience, but ultimately encountered unforeseen conditions. Had they not had the amount of gear with them that they did, it is unlikely that they would have survived until rescuers reached them. Although technology and experience is certainly helping to find people more quickly, the fact remains that Mother Nature has the final say, and preparedness, above all, is the difference between life and death in the mountains of New Hampshire.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

