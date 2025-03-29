Two firefighters injured following fire at triple-decker residence in Brookline

BROOKLINE, Mass. — The Brookline Fire Department, alongside mutual aid from Boston, Cambridge, and Newton, battled a three-alarm fire that injured two firefighters.

Around 3:15 P.M. on March 28, the Brookline Fire Department was dispatched to 223 Freeman Street for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, crews noticed that the fire was behind the address that they were dispatched to at 7-9 Craig Place.

Crews began to fight the fire, while the residents of Craig Place had evacuated the building without injury.

While crews worked on the fire, two firefighters were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to the damage to the residence, the residents were displaced, with the Red Cross assisting them.

State Police Fire Investigators and Brookline Fire Investigators continue their on-scene investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

