Two drivers arrested after exceeding 100 mph on F.E. Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire

NASHUA, NH — Two drivers were arrested on Monday after driving more than 100 mph on a New Hampshire highway.

According to New Hampshire State Police, around noon a state police trooper who was patrolling the F.E. Everett Turnpike southbound in Nashua when he observed two vehicles traveling faster than 100 mph.

The vehicles were later identified as a black Hyundai Elantra and a black Acura TLX.

The trooper stopped the drivers of both vehicles at mile marker 1. The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Calexis Gonzalez, 30, and the driver of the Acura was identified as Ruben Ceballos, 21. Both are from Nashua.

Gonzales and Ceballos were both arrested and charged with reckless operation and later released on personal recognizance bail.

They are scheduled to be arraigned in Nashua District Court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

