Two displaced, one business damaged after fire in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Two people have been displaced, and a business was damaged after a fire in Framingham.

According to authorities, around 8:58 a.m. on Saturday, the Framingham Fire Department received a report of a potential fire at 9 Central Street.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the building and discovered the fire was between the second and third floor walls of the mixed-use building.

Due to the fire’s location within the wall, the construction type, and the windy conditions, Deputy Fire Chief Nader Hamed struck a second alarm to bring additional resources to the scene.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes.

“Great aggressive work by Group 3 kept the fire loss to a minimum,” said Assistant Fire Chief John Schultz.

The building at 9 Central Street was built in 1867 and contains multiple levels and both housing and commercial units. The business impacted was Gold Spa Aesthetics.

The American Red Cross is on scene assisting those affected.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group