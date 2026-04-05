Two crew members rescued from boat after crashing into rocks in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Two crew members were rescued from a 40-foot fishing boat that ran aground on rocks off of Atlantic Road in Gloucester.

Authorities received a call around 7:47 p.m. for a report of a fishing boat that ran aground on the rocky shore amid significant seas.

First responders arrived to find the 40-foot Legacy fishing boat hung up on rocks about 20 yards from shore with two crew members aboard.

Officials said that crew members were initially not in distress, but we unable to get the boat off the rocks.

Assistance was requested from the U.S. Coast Guard, which responded with a 47-foot rescue boat from USCG Gloucester Station, but the USCG was unable to pull the fishing boat off the rocks.

Authorities say the seas, up to four feet, were battering the boat and pushing it against the rock, causing severe damage to the hull. First responders decided to evacuate the two crew members from the boat for their safety.

The two-person crew put on their survival suits and then threw rescue lines to each crew member before assisting the crew members off the rocks and onto dry land.

Both crew members were evaluated on scene by firefighters and reported no injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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