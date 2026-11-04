Two boys praised with helping save Princeton home from brush fire

PRINCETON, Mass. — Two boys riding their bikes through a Princeton neighborhood are being credited with helping save a home after they spotted a fast-moving brush fire.

According to the Princeton Fire Department, Ben Goyette and Colton Stevens noticed smoke behind a neighbor’s house and stopped to investigate.

They discovered a brush fire that had already burned more than half an acre and spread to a backyard gazebo. Flames were about 15 to 20 feet from the home.

The boys immediately called 911, bringing Princeton police and firefighters to the scene.

Crews extinguished the fire before it reached the house.

Fire officials said the homeowner’s daughter was upstairs taking a nap at the time and was unaware of the growing fire outside.

Officials estimated that if the boys had waited another 30 minutes to call for help, the flames could have reached the home.

“Ben and Colton did exactly the right thing at exactly the right moment,” Fire Chief John Bennett said. “Their alertness and quick action completely changed the outcome of this incident. They saved a home and protected a life.”

The Princeton Fire Department praised the boys as “community heroes” for recognizing the danger and quickly calling for help.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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