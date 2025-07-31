Two Ashby officers credited with saving life of person bleeding out from dog bite

ASHBY, Mass. — Two Ashby officers are being credited with saving the life of a person who suffered severe injuries during a dog attack in June.

On Wednesday, Patrolmen Christopher Davis and Ethan Goodreau were issued a commendation at a Select Board meeting for their heroic actions.

Patrolmen Davis and Goodreau were dispatched to the incident on June 17 around 10:43 p.m.

Both officers arrived within minutes and saw the victim had sustained multiple bite wounds to the upper and lower arms, resulting in significant blood loss, according to police.

The officers applied a tourniquet to the victim, effectively stopping the bleeding while additional EMS arrived to the scene.

Their efforts saved the life of the victim, who has since recovered.

“Your quick response to the medical call, rendering first aid and application of a tourniquet to stop the severe bleeding, saved the patient’s life,” said Chief Derek Pepple in the commendation letter. “Your actions serve as an example of the Ashby Police Department’s core values of duty, respect and service.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group