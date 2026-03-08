Two arrested on firearms charges in Boston; one man also charged with drug offenses and intimidation

BOSTON — Boston police arrested two people on firearms charges on Friday, charging one man with intimidation after he allegedly made threats to police.

At about 11:27 pm. on Friday, police responded to a radio call for a person with a gun in the area of 270 Huntington Avenue.

When they arrived, officers spoke to the victim who stated he had heard someone banging on the door to his residence.

When the victim opened the door, he said he observed a male standing in the hallway with an apparent firearm in his waistband.

The victim told police he knew the male from a prior altercation in which he allegedly brandished a knife at the victim.

Boston police knocked on the suspect’s apartment door and announced their presence.

While waiting for the suspect to open the door, officers heard a noise coming from inside of the apartment.

Eventually, a male matching the description of the suspect answered the door, and police demanded the male exit the apartment to which he complied, but a frisk of the suspect yielded negative results of a firearm.

Officers subsequently entered the apartment, where they observed an unknown female standing in the bedroom.

Following a protective sweep of the immediate area, officers allegedly located a firearm inside of a bathroom cabinet that was ajar.

After failing to produce a valid license to carry, both the male and female suspects were placed under arrest.

Police say that during the booking process of both individuals, officers located several loose pieces of a rocklike substance believed to be crack cocaine while the male suspect made several statements, allegedly claiming he was going to kill the officers’ families when he was released.

47-year-old Dawan Johnson of Boston and 44-year-old Melissa Lincks-Morpeau of Boston were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Additionally, Johnson is charged with intimidation of police, and possession of a class B substation. Johnston also allegedly had a warrant out of for using a motor vehicle without authority.

Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

