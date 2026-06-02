Two arrested after police chase in stolen car in Winthrop

WINTHROP, Mass. — A man and woman from Massachusetts have been arrested after the pair allegedly tried to outrun police in a stolen car in Winthrop.

Winthrop police were first alerted to an allegedly stolen car on Tuesday and stopped the vehicle traveling on Revere Street.

As an officer approached the car, the vehicle allegedly raced away.

Briana Bottari, 34, of Revere and James Warner, 39, of Boston, then allegedly got out of the car and ran on foot before officers took them into custody.

Fentanyl and cocaine were allegedly found in the car.

Bottari is charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, use without authority, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Warner was arrested and charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and use without authority.

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