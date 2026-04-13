Twice-deported man living in Mass. sent to prison for child porn, nude teen victim found in his home

BOSTON — A twice-deported Guatemalan national who prosecutors said had two missing 14-year-old girls in his Dorchester apartment, with one of the girls found nude and intoxicated, has been sentenced to federal prison for child pornography and unlawfully reentering the country.

Miguel Gomez-Lopez, a/k/a Miguel Hernandez, 32, of Guatemala, was sentenced to 13 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Monday. U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley handed down his sentence on Thursday.

Gomez-Lopez is subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of the imposed sentence.

In December 2025, Gomez-Lopez pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien and two counts of possession of child pornography.

He was arrested and charged in June 2023 and has remained in custody since.

A second person was also charged in the case and deported from the United States, Foley said.

In June 2023, Boston police officers conducted a well-being check on a 14-year-old girl who was believed to be in danger at Gomez-Lopez’s apartment in Dorchester, prosecutors said.

When officers arrived, they found not one, but two, missing 14-year-old girls at Gomez-Lopez’s apartment. Prosecutors said one of the minors (minor victim 2) was exiting the apartment with Gomez-Lopez as police were arriving.

The other minor (minor victim 1) was eventually found in a bedroom in Gomez-Lopez’s apartment. Prosecutors said the girl appeared intoxicated and was naked from the waist down.

A search of Gomez-Lopez’s phone revealed nude photographs and videos of minor victim 2. Prosecutors said a second person was charged with crimes against minor victim 1 and has since been deported.

After his arrest, authorities determined that Gomez-Lopez was a citizen of Guatemala who was in the U.S. illegally, prosecutors said.

Gomez-Lopez was first ordered removed from the U.S. in September 2017.

Just six weeks later, in October 2017, Gomez-Lopez was again encountered by U.S. Border Patrol and subsequently deported from the U.S. a second time, prosecutors said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group