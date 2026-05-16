QUINCY, Mass. — Quincy officials hosted a special community event celebrating the successful restoration of Sailors Home Pond and the return of its resident turtles to their restored habitat.

The event marked the completion of a major pond restoration project that improved water quality, wildlife habitat, flood capacity, and passive recreation opportunities at Sailors Home Pond.

Turtles residing in the pond were temporarily relocated and cared for by wildlife experts before being safely prepared for release back into the pond on Saturday morning.

Turtles return home as Quincy celebrate major Sailors Home Pond restoration

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