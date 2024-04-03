Turkey flies through front window of Westwood office

WESTWOOD, Mass. — Workers at one Westwood office got a fowl surprise on Monday when they saw their front window shattered.

According to Dedham Animal Control, a male turkey, called a “Tom”, mistook his reflection in the window of an office on Station Drive as a rival male and proceeded to jump through the window, breaking it.

Officers responding to the scene expecting a safety concern found the turkey wandering amongst the cubicles.

Animal Control along with Lt. Gray of the Massachusetts Environmental Police Department were eventually able to corral the turkey and return him to the abutting woods.

Westwood turkey in office (Dedham Animal Control)

The bird was not injured during the incident and building management is working to replace the window.

Breeding season for turkeys in Massachusetts usually starts in March and can last through May, according to wildlife officials. During this time, males typically become more aggressive in order to secure a mate.

