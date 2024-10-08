Tufts University suspends SJP chapter after group calls for students to ‘Join the Student Intifada!’

MEDFORD, Mass. — Tufts University has suspended the Students for Justice in Palestine group after it used images of assault rifles to promote an Oct. 7 protest and called on students to “Join the Student Intifada!”

Tufts spokesman Patrick Collins said the university placed the group on interim suspension due to multiple violations of policies.

On Sept. 30, the pro-Palestine group posted an image on their Instagram account depicting individuals with assault rifles, calling for students to “Join the Student Intifada!” and “escalate” at an event scheduled for Oct. 7, 2024, according to Collins.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas militants’ surprise attack on Israel killed about 1,200 people and another 250 were taken hostage.

Weeks before sharing the post, group members marched through an academic building, hung signs, and blocked the entrance to another campus building during an SJP-organized demonstration on Sept. 12, Collins added.

The SJP also allegedly failed to meet the requirements from previous disciplinary actions related to demonstrations the group led last spring and had already been placed on a hold, meaning some of its privileges had been suspended.

“The suspension will remain in effect until the case is fully resolved. During this time, SJP must halt all activities, events, and meetings,” Collins said. “Any attempt to continue operating during this suspension will result in serious disciplinary consequences for both the organization and its leaders. "

In a message shared with the school community on Aug. 22, Tufts warned students, “Advocacy and protest must not disrupt university operations, engage in name-calling or discrimination, or intimidate or harass others.”

