Tufts Medical Center NICU to host second annual baby shower celebrating tiniest patients

BOSTON — Nurses and other staff members in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Tufts Medical Center are days away from hosting a special type of baby shower that caters to their tiniest patients. In its second year, the event brings families, with babies in the NICU, a sense of normalcy during a difficult and unexpected time.

“Babies in Bloom” is this year’s shower theme happening on April 2 at 11 a.m.

“They lose that opportunity to have their own baby shower most of the time,” explained Tufts NICU Certified Child Life Specialist Danielle Mollung.

Mollung has been collaborating with Marissa Richards, a NICU nurse at the hospital, to bring this baby shower to life. They’re both part of their unit- based council that aims to enhance patient care.

The baby shower idea was dreamt up by Mollung and Richards to encourage more people to donate preemie items to their Caring Closet that has been around since the fall of 2022.

Edwards had the idea to create what’s called the Caring Closet, which is stocked with new blankets, clothing, and other items for babies born prematurely.

“It simply came down to getting these babies nice things,” Richards explained. From putting a pretty blanket on their bed, or giving them a toy, this initiative aims to create a sense of normalcy for families who can’t be at home with their babies.

That includes Ivelisse Rentas of Lowell. Her baby girl Angelisse has been a guest in the NICU for one month and three days.

Rentas gave birth to twins at 23 weeks, but she lost her son soon after. Angelisse survived, weighing 1lb 5oz. She’s now growing and gaining weight.

“She’s cute. She’s tiny,” said Rentas with a smile. “My daughter has been keeping me positive.”

Because of the baby shower and Caring Closet, little Angelisse now has a new blanket to rest on, and an octopus to snuggle with while in the NICU.

“It just makes it so cute and personal,” said Rentas.

If you’re interested in donating to the baby shower or to the Caring Closet, make sure the item is brand new. There’s a wish list.

