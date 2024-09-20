Tufts lacrosse players hospitalized with serious condition after workout led by Navy SEAL grad

MEDFORD, Mass. — Twelve Tufts University men’s lacrosse players, five of whom are hospitalized, were diagnosed with a serious medical condition after they took part in a workout led by a recent graduate of a Navy SEAL training program, the school said Friday.

The 12 players engaged in a “voluntary, supervised” 45-minute workout that the team conducted Monday on campus and they were all subsequently diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, according to school spokesman Patrick Collins.

Rhabdomyolysis, or rhabdo, is a condition that causes your muscles to disintegrate, which leads to muscle death, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Toxic components of muscle fibers then enter the circulation system and kidneys. This dangerous condition is often the result of overexertion.

Collins said about 50 people participated in the workout but the school declined to share details on what it entailed.

“Both the number of confirmed cases and the number of those hospitalized could change,” Collins said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the players and their families, and we are hoping for their quick return to good health under the care of local medical experts.”

The school is currently monitoring the condition of the rest of the team and all team activities have been postponed until all players are medically cleared for a return to practice.

There was no additional information available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

