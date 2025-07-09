TSA tells travelers they can keep shoes on at U.S. airports ‘effective immediately’

BOSTON — It’s the end of the shoes off requirement at airport security checkpoints across the country after a major announcement from the Transportation Security Administration.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the change is effective immediately following an evaluation of TSA screening practices and technologies.

She said a pilot program showed the TSA had the equipment needed to keep airports and aircrafts safe while allowing people to keep their shoes on.

The TSA began requiring passengers to take their shoes off in 2006.

That was nearly five years after a failed terrorist attack from so-called “shoe bomber” Richard Reid.

Reid tried to blow up an American Airlines flight from Paris to Miami with explosives hidden in his shoe.

That plane landed safely in Boston after passengers helped subdue him.

“Our security technology has changed dramatically. It’s evolved. TSA has changed,” Noem said during news conference in Washington, D.C. “We have a multilayered, whole-of-government approach now to security and to the environment that people anticipate and experience when they come into an airport that has been honed and it’s been hardened.”

The reaction from travelers at Boston Logan Airport was unanimous as the change took effect on Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m just happy I don’t have to take my shoes off anymore,” said Debbie Dezee.

The relief is especially being felt by families with young children.

That includes Adam and Shelly Reed of Phoenix, AZ, who travel often with their 8, 10 and 12-year-old sons.

“Obviously we want safety be a high priority, but as a family who travels all the time and goes through a lot of airports, it is really nice when you get to go through security much quicker,” said Adam Reed.

The shift is expected to dramatically cut down on lines as changes to other TSA rules are being considered.

Those who trigger the alarm at security scanners will still be required to take off their shoes for additional screening.

Passengers who have TSA PreCheck have long been able to avoid taking off their shoes.

That program costs $76 to $85 and is good for five years.

Noem believes it’ll still be worth it for those enrolled in the program with the following perks:

Dedicated lines at security checkpoints.

They can keep their belts and light jackets on.

They don’t need to remove liquids, laptops, and large electronics from their carry-ons.

