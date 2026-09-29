‘Trust Your Gut’: Literacy Expert Shares Advice for Parents During National Literacy Month

BOSTON — As September marks National Literacy Month, educators and literacy advocates are raising awareness about the importance of helping children build strong reading skills early, especially as Massachusetts faces a troubling decline in reading performance.

According to a study conducted by the Pioneer Institute, reading scores in Massachusetts have been trending downward since 2018. While the Commonwealth continues to rank among the nation’s top states in education, literacy experts say the downward trend is a reminder that continued investment in effective reading instruction is critical.

“We should all be concerned any time a child is not performing to his or her potential,” said Jill Lauren, founder and author of Whole Phonics, a phonics-based reading curriculum used in schools across Massachusetts. “Learning how to read is a necessary life skill for school, college, and throughout adulthood.”

Lauren says literacy affects far more than academic success. “There’s a high incidence of illiteracy among those who are incarcerated, proving that not learning how to read can significantly harm potential,” she said. “Our goal is to make sure students see what’s magical about reading and become hooked at an early age.”

Lauren created Whole Phonics after years of teaching students with dyslexia and other reading difficulties. “After receiving excellent training in teaching students with dyslexia and other reading difficulties, I’ve taught reading through phonics instruction since the mid-1980s,” Lauren said.

At the time, she said many phonics-based reading materials lacked engaging stories and colorful illustrations, making it difficult for children to connect with books. “I remember my students begging me to read colorful books ‘like the other kids,’” Lauren said. “Their frustration inspired me to write books for them with colorful illustrations and complete, engaging stories.”

Lauren recommends introducing phonics-based reading materials as soon as children begin learning letter sounds, often in preschool or kindergarten. “We teach them that letters have sounds that build words,” she said. “Students have so much fun building new words. They are excited to learn that the little squiggles they see all around them on signs, in books, and in their classroom are actually the letters and words they’re learning to read.”

For parents of young children, Lauren recommends building language skills from the very beginning. “There are a number of studies showing that the stronger a child’s vocabulary, the better positioned they will be to learn how to read,” she said. “Parents can strengthen their child’s vocabulary starting from the first day they’re born by talking to their baby. Narrate everything.” Reading aloud is another important way to encourage literacy development, she said.

Lauren also encourages parents to trust their instincts if they believe their child is struggling. “If you suspect your child is struggling to learn how to read, take action,” she said. “The wait-and-see approach typically results in wasted time that could have been spent finding the best approach to teach your child to read. Trust your gut.”

Where Whole Phonics Is Being Used

Whole Phonics materials have reached at least 51 public school districts across Massachusetts, along with charter schools, private schools and libraries.

Districts using the curriculum include:

Boston Public Schools

Chelmsford Public Schools

Holyoke Public Schools

Medford Public Schools

Natick Public Schools

Needham Public Schools

Newton Public Schools

North Andover Public Schools

Pittsfield Public Schools

Quincy Public Schools

Watertown Public Schools

Wellesley Public Schools

Westford Public Schools

West Springfield Public Schools

Worcester Public Schools

The books can also be found in several Massachusetts public libraries, including Bedford Free Public Library, Beverly Public Library, Cary Memorial Library, Melrose Public Library, and Milford Town Library.

As educators and literacy advocates observe National Literacy Month, Lauren says she hopes increased awareness will encourage families, schools, and communities to prioritize reading support early, helping more children develop the skills they need to succeed in school and beyond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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