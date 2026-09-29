New study ranks Mass. town best ‘small city’ in the US

Lexington was ranked the best ‘small city’ in the country, according to a new study from WalletHub.

The company looked at more than 1,300 U.S. towns with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.

Lexington ranked fourth-lowest for property crime and 21st-lowest for violent crime.

The town also had the 12th-fewest traffic deaths and the 17th-fewest drunk driving fatalities per capita.

According to the study, Lexington boasts one of the highest median household incomes in the country at more than $238,000 a year.

The town also scored highly in education.

Several other Massachusetts communities also made the list, including Milton at No. 7, Arlington at No. 8, Needham at No. 21 and Melrose at No. 27.

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