Trump says 2026 World Cup games could move if host cities are deemed unsafe

Mass. — President Trump announced that the 2026 FIFA World Cup games could be moved to alternate sites if the scheduled cities are deemed unsafe.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“If I think it isn’t safe, we’re moving into a different city,” Trump stated, highlighting concerns over crime rates and safety in certain areas.

Trump cited crime statistics in Illinois, referencing recent incidents and the involvement of FBI Director Kash Patel in efforts to reduce crime. He mentioned that crime rates had been lowered by 20 to 25% due to FBI intervention.

“The reason crime is better is because (FBI Director) Kash (Patel) put about five months ago, a whole team of FBI people there to get ready for when we go in, and they’ve lowered it a little bit, you know, like 20, 25%, which isn’t good enough,” President Trump said, “But it’s a good start.”

Gillette Stadium is scheduled to host several World Cup matches, including a quarterfinal matchup slated for July 9, 2026.

In recent months, Trump has criticized Boston and its government officials over their stance on immigration. Much like Chicago, Boston was placed on the Justice Department’s published list of 35 “sanctuary jurisdictions," and the Trump administration has threatened to cut off federal funding over sanctuary policies.

Back in August, a federal judge ruled that the Trump administration cannot cut off funding to 34 cities and counties, including Boston, due to “sanctuary” policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration efforts.

The President also indicated that similar safety considerations would apply to the 2028 Summer Olympics, which are scheduled to be held in Los Angeles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group