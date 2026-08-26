Lindsay Clancy trial (live updates): Commonwealth rests its rebuttal case

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — As testimony enters its final hours in the Lindsay Clancy trial, jurors are hearing from government expert witnesses about Clancy’s mental state at the time her three children were killed.

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Aug. 26, 2026, 2:20 p.m.

At 2:30p there will be a charging conference in #LindsayClancy trial.

I want to correct my live tweet. It was prosecutor Shanan Buckingham who delivered the opening statement that Kevin Reddington read during cross in court, not atty Jennifer Sprague. @Boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 26, 2026

Aug. 26, 2026, 1:15 p.m.

Judge Sullivan is sending the #LindsayClancy jury home. Closings tomorrow. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 26, 2026

Aug. 26, 2026, 1:13 p.m.

BREAKING: Dr. Saathoff is finished testifying. The Commonwealth has rested its case in #LindsayClancy triple murder trial @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 26, 2026

Aug. 26, 2026, 1:08 p.m.

DA: when Patrick found his wife in the snow, you are aware at some point he made a 911 call?

Dr. S yes

DA: And you did not hear her voice in call

Dr. S I did not.

DA: And you know an injured person can be speaking one moment, not the next

Dr. S. Yes. @boston25 #LindsayClancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 26, 2026

Aug. 26, 2026, 12:31 p.m.

Reddington just quoted Prosecutor Spragues opening statement about #LindsayClancy's alleged motive

for the killings; "She chose to manipulate, quick easy fix, etc."

Reddington: does the evidence support that?

DrS: "I think that minimizes what she was going thru @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 26, 2026

Aug. 26, 2026, 12:00 p.m.

Reddington: Did you hear patick and Lindsay have a conversation on the 911 call

Dr. S. No

Reddington: they were all grunts

Dr. S yes, that's what I heard. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 26, 2026

Aug. 26, 2026, 11:57 a.m.

Reddington: Did you hear the 911 call?

Dr. Saathoff yes

R: did you hear her respond to anything other than what would be described as guttural grunts?

Dr. No @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 26, 2026

Aug. 26, 2026, 11:53 a.m.

We are back after a break. #lindsayclancy trial. @boston25 Kevin Reddington's cross of Dr. Saathoff is continuing now. Dr. S is a gov't rebuttal witness. We believe he is the final witness in this trial. After his testimony is complete, jury will be sent home. — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 26, 2026

Aug. 26, 2026, 11:13 a.m.

Reddington: What devastating effect could it have on a young woman who calls Aspire suicide hotline twice and gets turned away

Dr. Saathoff: it could have a serious effect. #lindsayclancy @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 26, 2026

Aug. 26, 2026, 11:07 a.m.

in cross of Dr. Saathoff, Kevin Reddington is reviewing #LindsayClancy's struggles and experiences of trying to get mental health treatment in the fall of "22 @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 26, 2026

Aug. 26, 2026, 10:49 a.m.

Reddington: Side effects from insomnia can lead to psychosis

Dr. S: yes @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 26, 2026

Aug. 26, 2026, 10:48 a.m.

Reddington to Dr. S There were no tests: blood, enzyme, thyroid, but they still had the pill factory. #lindsayclancy @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 26, 2026

Aug. 26, 2026, 10:32 a.m.

In cross, Dr. Saathoff said he's treated two women for post partum psychosis. one in 1980s. Other in the 1990's. Said it was during a 15 yr period he ran a unit for men and women who had serious psychiatric problems. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 26, 2026

Aug. 26, 2026, 10:12 a.m.

Reddington to Dr. Saathoff: you've been involved with the FBI For a long time. Fair to say you're a government guy?

DA Object

Judge: sustained. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 26, 2026

Aug. 26, 2026, 10:05 a.m.

As he did with previous gov't witnesses, Kevin Reddington is doing a deep dive, examining Dr. Saathoff's work experience @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 26, 2026

Aug. 26, 2026, 9:59 a.m.

Dr. S said the phone call with Patrick was significant. She could have said something about her distress, instead she concealed from him what was happening. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 26, 2026

Aug. 26, 2026, 9:58 a.m.

Dr. S. said #LindsayClancy was conscious of time and the narrow window of opportunity to kille her children and herself. Said the weapons (exercise bands) readily available. Said LC had no delusions about her children, something that would req their deaths. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 26, 2026

Aug. 26, 2026, 9:56 a.m.

I have to summarize, but Dr. S said there was significant planning for the murders of the children (sending Patrick on errand) attempt to conceal (basement murders, locked bedroom door) and avoided a witness (patrick) who could stop her. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 26, 2026

Aug. 26, 2026, 9:55 a.m.

Dr. S just said, in his opinion, #LindsayClancy was criminally responsible on 1.24.26 for the deaths of her children. Cross examinatin begins now. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 26, 2026

Aug. 26, 2026, 9:44 a.m.

Dr. Saathoff: On January 24, 2023, My opinion #LindsayClancy could appreciate the difference between right from wrong. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 26, 2026

Aug. 26, 2026, 9:35 a.m.

Dr. Saathoff #LindsayClancy likely had bipolar 2. Could tell right from wrong, even if she heard an external voice. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 26, 2026

Aug. 26, 2026, 9:34 a.m.

Dr. Saathoff: Command hallucinations dont propel people to follow it. Many people engage in actions to stop the voice. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 26, 2026

Aug. 26, 2026, 9:32 a.m.

Dr. Saathoff: this was a very, very serious suicide attempt. Locking the bedroom door, not dressed for cold. This was a serious attempt, despite the fact the knife was not success full in deep cuts of neck and wrists. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 26, 2026

Aug. 26, 2026, 9:28 a.m.

Dr. Saathoff: in small amt of time, Ms Clancy had in her home w/o her husband, she was able to do this methodically. She executed decisions, including the unexpected call with Patrick. it's surprising she could do that w/no direction. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 26, 2026

Aug. 26, 2026, 9:23 a.m.

Dr. Saathoff forensic psychiatrist on stand for DA.

DA: did voice tell #lindsayclancy how to kill? what to do? what order to kill? where to kill herself? Dr. S. answered no to all of that. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 26, 2026

Aug. 26, 2026, 9:17 a.m.

Back in Plymouth County Superior Court for #LindsayClancy murder trial. Commonwealth's final rebuttal witness is on stand. There will be cross. And that should be it. Closings likely tomorrow if they get through this witness today. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 26, 2026

Get caught up with what happened on Tuesday:

Prosecution witness Dr. Kirk Heilbrun is the second state expert to testify that Clancy was not psychotic when her children died.

Earlier this week, a forensic psychologist testified that Clancy was instead suffering from bipolar disorder. He said he believes Clancy understood that killing her children was wrong.

The state’s final witness is forensic psychiatrist Dr. Gregory Saathoff, who testified that Clancy gave him significantly different accounts of the night of the killings than she had previously given others.

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Saathoff said Clancy had previously reported that she killed the children shortly after her husband, Patrick Clancy, left the house after hearing a command voice.

But Saathoff testified that Clancy gave him a different timeline, saying the killings began much later. During his interview with Clancy, he said she also described how she killed her children.

“That is when she took Dawson down the steps into her husband’s office to strangle him.”

Saathoff said Clancy then went back upstairs and later brought Cora into a different area of the basement, where he testified she strangled her.

Legal analyst Elyse Hershon said it is not surprising that the state is presenting experts who reach conclusions that differ from the defense experts.

“The experts on both sides agree that she was clearly suffering from something,” Hershon said.

The experts offered several diagnoses, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and postpartum psychosis.

Hershon said the central question for jurors is not simply whether Clancy was mentally ill. The question is to what degree her illness affected her ability to understand and appreciate that what she was doing was wrong, and whether she could conform her conduct to the law.

Testimony is expected to continue later this morning, with closing arguments potentially beginning tomorrow.

Hershon said closing arguments will give both sides their final opportunity to emphasize their strongest evidence and make their case to the jury.

For the prosecution, that means arguing that Clancy’s mental illness did not rise to the level required for a finding that

Clancy, of Duxbury, is charged with three counts of murder in the January 2023 deaths of her children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan Clancy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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