Trump orders the Pentagon to start testing nuclear weapons for the first time in over 30 years

Trump wrote on social media while en route to Busan that the Pentagon will “start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis” and “that process will begin immediately.”

There was no indication that the U.S. would start detonating warheads, and the military already regularly tests its missiles and other equipment.

The president suggested changes were necessary because other countries were testing their weapons. Russia has announced multiple tests recently.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions seeking more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

