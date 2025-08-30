Trump administration plans immigration enforcement surge, report says

BOSTON — The Trump administration is considering deploying more federal agents to Boston as part of its efforts to increase immigration enforcement in sanctuary cities.

This potential move is part of President Donald Trump’s broader strategy to crack down on illegal immigration and crime, focusing on cities like Boston that have sanctuary policies.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has expressed that the administration’s primary safety concerns are in sanctuary cities.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security indicated that the increased presence of agents would specifically target criminal illegal aliens.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has criticized these efforts, stating that Boston will continue to be a safe and welcoming place for all residents.

“Unlike the Trump administration, Boston follows the law—city, state and federal,“ Wu said Friday. ”We are the safest major city in the country because all of our community members know that they are part of how we keep the entire community safe. Boston will never back down from being a beacon of freedom and a home for everyone. Stop attacking cities to hide your administration’s failures," she added.

Politico reports that the Trump administration is preparing to increase immigration enforcement in Boston, citing an unnamed official as the source of this information.

The exact timing and number of federal agents to be deployed remain unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

