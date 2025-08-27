‘True honor’: New Worcester Superintendent talks 1 on 1 about leading the district where he grew up

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Public Schools welcomed students back to class on Monday with a new superintendent at the helm. Brian Allen tells Boston 25’s Nicole Gabe he is eager to implement his vision for the district.

Allen, a Worcester native, has taken on the role of superintendent after 32 years of service to the city and 27 years as an administrator for Worcester Public Schools. Allen says he aims to leverage his extensive experience in resource and strategic planning to enhance educational outcomes in the state’s second-largest city.

“It’s a true honor to be a graduate of those schools and now be the superintendent of schools,” said Brian Allen, reflecting on his new role.

Allen’s focus for the upcoming school year is encapsulated in the theme ‘vision to action,’ which emphasizes providing teachers with the resources and structures necessary to excel in classroom instruction. He particularly aims to support multilingual learners and students with disabilities. In response to concerns about his lack of direct teaching experience, Allen stated, “The actual instruction happens in classrooms. It doesn’t happen in this office. And so we’re providing the tools to the schools in order to provide high-quality instruction to students.”

Allen also addressed the district’s approach to potential ICE raids, emphasizing the importance of creating a safe environment for all students. “We want to say that they (students) are welcome in our schools, they are safe in our school and we will do all we can do to protect their children,” he assured. “We’ve given principals instructions on how to deal with ICE should they show up at schools. We will be onsite to support them.” Allen added, the school district will comply with ICE if a federal judicial warrant is provided.

Federal funding remains a significant concern for Allen, as it constitutes about 10% of the district’s budget, amounting to $54 million annually. This funding supports crucial programs for low-income students, students with disabilities, multilingual learners, and more. The district has joined a lawsuit to prevent the dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education, which Allen views as vital to maintaining necessary federal support.

Allen says he’s excited that plans are also underway to introduce new electric school buses and open a new Burncoat High School in the coming years.

Allen says he plans to visit three schools a day for the first month of the year, and he’s ready to tackle any challenges to ensure students’ success.

“I see myself in many of our students. I just want to be out there and let them know that they have the capacity to succeed,” Allen said.

