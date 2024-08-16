Truck spills contents on busy Boston road after hitting overpass on Storrow Drive

BOSTON — A truck spilled its contents all over a busy Boston road after it struck an overpass on Storrow Drive on Friday morning.

The truck hit a westbound overpass and rolled over at the Fenway exit, snarling traffic for morning commuters, according to Massachusetts State Police and MassDOT.

“For the safety of all, traffic is down to one lane and there is one lane closed on the exit,” state police said in a post on X.

Photos from the scene showed the top of the truck sheered off and wooden pallets and other debris strewn in the roadway.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area until further notice as crews worked to clear the mess.

There was no immediate word of anyone being injured in the crash.

In #Boston, roll over on Storrow Drive WB at Fenway exit. Westbound traffic is down to one lane with a lane closure on the exit. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 16, 2024

🚨Traffic Alert on Storrow Drive West 🚨



This morning, a tractor trailer 🚛 rolled over and hit a westbound overpass on Storrow Drive at the Fenway exit.



For the safety of all, traffic is down to one lane and there is one lane closed on the exit.@MassDOT @MassDOTSafety — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 16, 2024

