Truck slams into side of Brockton home

BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a pickup truck crashed into the side of a home in Brockton on Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to the area of Belmont Street and Hamilton Street just after 4 p.m. for a report of a green Ford pickup truck that hit a home, leaving a hole in the foundation, according to fire officials.

Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli says two people in the vehicle refused transport.

Firefighters could be seen hammering together some lumber to shore up the side of the house so residents could go back inside.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and it’s unclear if the driver will face any charges.

The Brockton Fire Department is operating at 255 Belmont St truck vs building. Structure is damaged at the foundation. BFD it’s shoring up the building for vehicle removal. pic.twitter.com/KKk3p5MXyJ — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) April 15, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group