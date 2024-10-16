Person in custody after search for armed person in New Hampshire town, state police say

HINSDALE, N.H. — One person in now in custody after a search for an armed person in New Hampshire, near the Massachusetts border, state police said Wednesday.

“The subject is in custody. A police presence remains in the area while Troopers and local officers continue their active investigation,” state police said in a Facebook post shortly after noon Wednesday.

State police issued a public safety alert on Facebook shortly after 10:30 a.m. about their search for an armed person in the area of Route 119 in the town of Hinsdale.

Route 119 was closed between Brattleboro Road and Mountain Road, state police said earlier Wednesday.

“Residents and visitors may see a heightened police presence in the area,” state police said.

Further details were not immediately released about the incident.

“Updates will be shared as appropriate,” state police said.

Hinsdale is a small town in Cheshire County, just north of the New Hampshire/Massachusetts border, and north of Springfield, Massachusetts.

The town’s population was 3,948 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

