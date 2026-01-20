Trillium opens new winter beer garden in popular Boston space

BOSTON — Trillium Brewing Company is celebrating the launch of a new winter beer garden in a popular indoor space in Boston.

Beginning Tuesday and running through March 26, the farmhouse-inspired brewery will be open Tuesday through Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., inside the Connector at Winthrop Center.

Trillium says the après-work destination will feature a curated selection of beers on draft, including flagship IPAs, small-batch and seasonal stouts and lagers, canned cocktails, and hop-centric double and West Coast–style IPAs.

Neapolitan-style pizzas from the city’s Gatto Pazzo restaurant are also on the menu.

“Our winter beer garden at The Connector enables us to offer our loyal downtown Boston fans a warm and welcoming gathering space just steps from South Station,” Mike Dyer, Trillium’s vice president of sales and marketing, said in a statement. “This is a space that you will want to add to your winter routine.”

Trillium says beer garden visitors can also enjoy a schedule of fun programming, including guided beer and spirits tastings and live music performances from local artists.

