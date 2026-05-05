Trial date set in deadly 2022 Apple Store crash

HINGHAM, Mass. — A trial date has been set for the man accused of crashing into the Apple Store in Hingham, killing one person more than three years ago.

A judge says Bradley Rein’s trial will start in January 2027.

In November 2022, a car driven by Rein crashed into the front of a Derby Street store, killing 65-year-old Kevin Bradley Jr. and injuring 19 others.

Prosecutors allege Rein accelerated the car at 60 mph before impact with no signs of stepping on the brakes.

The defense argues there was a vehicle malfunction. A fight over evidence tied to the car has delayed the start of the trial multiple times.

Rein has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including second-degree murder and motor vehicle homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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