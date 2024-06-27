Trees toppled, roads flooded after wild night in Mass. prompts tornado, thunderstorm warnings

DUXBURY, Mass. — Powerful wind gusts knocked down trees, soaking downpours flooded roads, and the dark sky was illuminated by lightning strikes after a wild night of severe weather prompted an array of warnings across Massachusetts.

A tornado warning was issued late Wednesday night for parts of southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, but the National Weather Service says it won’t be sending a team to survey the damage.

In Duxbury, many roads were left impassable due to toppled trees and power lines. Some residents were also left in the dark.

Video and photos from the Plymouth County town showed extensive damage as the sun came up and crews working to restore power in the area of Tremont and St. George streets.

The hardest hit community for power outages was Halifax. At one point, 90 percent of the town was in the dark. A downed tree was blocking Route 58 overnight. Multiple homes were also struck by uprooted trees.

Seekonk was also littered with snapped tree limbs. Branches were seen blocking the road on Arcade Avenue near Seekonk High School.

Worcester’s Grafton Street was left underwater as flash flooding drenched the region.

In Acton, video captured the stunning sight of lightning bolts across the night sky. Several lighting strikes were reported across the area.

The National Weather Service issues a tornado warning for Attleboro, Raynham and Norton through midnight Thursday.

A slew of thunderstorm warnings for other areas also popped up throughout the night.

The NWS urged residents in Bristol and Plymouth counties to seek shelter as the severe weather rolled through.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, about 10,000 homes and business remained without power, according to the MEMA outage map.

The stormy weather lasted through early Thursday morning, but clearing was expected into Friday with lower humidity.

