Tree and plant destroyer: Mass. town has spotted lanternfly infestation, officials warn

MILLBURY, Mass. — A Massachusetts town is dealing with a spotted lanternfly infestation, officials announced this week.

The state’s Department of Agricultural Resources recently confirmed an infestation of the invasive insect known as spotted lanternfly in the Worcester County town of Millbury.

Officials didn’t say where the infestation is located but urged residents to keep an eye out for the pests and report any sightings to the state.

The spotted lanternfly attacks tree-of-heaven, grapevines, maple trees, and hops vines, as well as lilac, rose, poplar, stone fruit, sycamore, birch, and black walnut, among many others.

In addition to impacting agricultural commodities, officials warned that the infestation could interfere with outdoor recreation if it reaches a high enough level due to the swarming behavior of the spotted lanternfly.

SPOTTED LANTERNFLY (MDAR)

The spotted lanternfly doesn’t bite or sting but they tend to gather in large numbers in areas where people are, covering anything they are on with a sticky, sugary waste known as honeydew.

The MDAR encouraged residents and businesses to use these guides to learn more about the pest.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group