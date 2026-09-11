Tree falls on cars in Brighton, woman hurt as vehicles remain trapped hours later

BRIGHTON, Mass. — A woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a large tree suddenly fell onto a few cars in a Brighton parking lot Thursday afternoon.

Boston police said the woman was inside one of the vehicles when the tree came crashing down. She suffered minor injuries to her head and neck and is expected to be OK.

The tree fell around 3:45 p.m. in the Bank of America parking lot near Chestnut Hill Avenue and Washington Street.

At least three cars were damaged, with large branches and debris scattered across the parking lot.

“I mean, these things are messed up, the windshield’s broken, the door’s still open to this lady’s car,” Brighton resident Will Garcia said. “I just feel bad for her, that’s a tough day.”

One man who owns a black car damaged by the tree wanted to remain anonymous.

“I was shocked, and I’m feeling lucky too, you know, because had it happened while I was sitting in the car it would be a different conversation,” he said.

He believes his car suffered less damage than some of the others, but hours later, he was still unable to get it out of the parking lot.

“Right now my main concern is how do I get the car out,” he said. “It’s 7 o’clock right now. I’d like to get home, but I can’t get in my car.”

More than six hours after the tree came down, the vehicles were still trapped beneath the tree.

For witnesses, the sudden collapse was a reminder that something like this can happen without warning.

“There’s no way you can guess this is going to happen to you,” one witness said.

“I feel awful for her, especially if she was in the car,” Garcia said. “That’s probably the worst time that she could have been around.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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