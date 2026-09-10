1 injured after tree crashes onto multiple cars in Brighton parking lot

BRIGHTON, Mass. — A woman was injured after a tree fell onto her vehicle and others in a Brighton parking lot Thursday afternoon.
Police said they responded to a report of a crash with injuries shortly before 4 p.m. at Washington Street and Chestnut Avenue.
Officers said one woman inside a vehicle sustained minor injuries to her head and neck area.
She was transported to a local hospital.
Police did not share an update on her condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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