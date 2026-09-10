Attorney seeks dismissal of case against Wellesley mother accused of killing her 2 children

WELLESLEY, Mass. — The attorney for a Wellesley mother accused of killing her two young children asked for her case to be dismissed on Thursday.

Jannette MacAusland, 49, was charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 6-year-old Ella MacAusland and 7-year-old Kai MacAusland, who were found dead in their home on April 24.

MacAusland was charged after she showed up at her aunt’s house in Vermont and confessed to killing them.

According to court documents, MacAusland and her husband were going through a custody battle and a divorce at the time of their children’s deaths.

Prosecutors said they are waiting on the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to provide the manner and cause of death for the children.

They also confirmed a grand jury had been convened on the case, but it will have to be called back once the causes of death are determined.

Her attorney, Joseph Krowski, asked in court for the case to be dismissed. If not, he requested that MacAusland be released on bail due to the lack of information.

The judge, however, said she will continue to be held without bail.

MacAusland is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 22.

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