Treasurer of Massachusetts town fired amid investigation into stolen money, officials say

WINCHENDON, Mass. — The treasurer of a town in Central Massachusetts was fired on Tuesday after an investigation determined that he had stolen money from the town hall, officials said.

Town Manager Bill McKinney confirmed to Boston 25 News that the apparent theft of a “sum of cash” from the town hall was brought to his attention on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

“The Town immediately investigated this allegation and determined, based on several interviews, that the cash had been stolen by the Town Treasurer,” a statement on Winchendon’s official website said. “The Town thereafter took prompt action to terminate the Treasurer’s employment.”

The statement didn’t name the individual in question but a LinkedIn page belonging to Paul Redmond indicated he had worked as the Winchendon’s treasurer.

Winchendon now “intends to pursue all legal remedies, including seeking a criminal complaint in district court,” to recover the funds, according to the statement.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Winchendon Police Department for comment on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

