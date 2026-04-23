Travelers, take note. A second Chick-fil-A has opened in Boston’s Logan Airport

BOSTON — Travelers, take note.

A second Chick-fil-A restaurant has opened in Boston Logan International Airport, a company spokesperson said.

The new Chick-fil-A opened in Terminal E on Thursday.

“We are proud to bring Chick-fil-A’s food and signature hospitality to Terminal E, serving international travelers,” the spokesperson said.

Logan Airport

Back in October, Chick-fil-A opened a restaurant in Logan Airport’s Terminal A.

The new restaurant at the airport will operate as a licensed location, creating approximately 60 jobs and joining more than 16 Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Boston metro area, the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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