Travelers at Logan Airport brace for potential effects of partial government shutdown

BOSTON — Travelers at Logan Airport showed their support for TSA agents while bracing for potential effects of the partial government shutdown.

The vast majority of TSA agents are essential workers and expected to work without pay as the Department of Homeland Security remains shut down.

Lawmakers in Washington have yet to pass a funding bill as Democrats demand restrictions on federal immigration operations.

“They’re the core. They are where our safety starts in the air,” said Rhom Saunders of TSA workers. “During the holidays, they were heroes. They went all those weeks without pay.”

Last fall, TSA workers worked without pay throughout the 43-day government shutdown. Some received $10,000 bonuses for their service from DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

“The people that do come in, we thank them, because they don’t have to,” said Latisha Roodbeen. “They can stay at home, but they want to serve us, the customers. And so, for that, we appreciate it.”

But as the last shutdown dragged on, TSA agents and air traffic controllers began calling out. The staffing shortages led to long lines and flight cancellations and delays.

Passengers hope, this time, for minimal impact on travel.

“I got TSA CLEAR and PreCheck. So, I’m hoping that helps me out,” said Cole Kissick. “Get here early, do what you can.”

Travelers told Boston 25 News politicians need to recognize the impact their stalemate has on the people trying to work and fly.

“I’d like to say it’s a no-brainer,” Saunders said. “But when it comes to lawmakers, you can’t take that for granted.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

