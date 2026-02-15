TSA workers frustrated with DHS shutdown, express fears over possible missed paychecks

The Department of Homeland Security shutdown this weekend and unfortunately for Transportation Security Administration workers, they know the impacts of a government pause all too well.

The DHS shutdown is happening while the TSA is still trying to recover from the last government shutdown, which lasted more than 40 days.

“This can’t become the new normal and if it does, it’s really going to do lasting damage to federal services and TSA specifically, so we need to end it quickly,” Mike Gayzagian, president of AFGE Local 2617 New England said.

AFGE Local 2617 represents TSA workers throughout New England.

DHS shutdown just after midnight Saturday when Democrats and Republicans could not reach an agreement on funding for DHS.

Democrats have been pushing for new restrictions on federal immigration enforcement following the killing of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis.

“The politics shouldn’t affect our pay,” said Gayzagian.

“We have absolutely nothing to do with that situation.”

The shutdown will only impact agencies under DHS.

In two weeks, not just TSA workers but FEMA, the Coast Guard, and the Secret Service will start to miss paychecks.

However, ICE agents will continue to be paid.

Gayzagian said he’s one of many feeling disappointed and frustrated.

“A lot of the officers are very anxious because we’re in the middle of winter and now, we’re going to have to choose between paying for heat and paying for food and rent if the checks don’t come through in the next couple of weeks,” he explained.

Gayzagian said the 43-day government shutdown last year put workers in survival mode.

He estimates New England lost around 200 TSA workers during and after those 43 days.

“We need to recruit people and people out there see this and they say, ‘well, why am I going to work for a place that cuts off my pay randomly?’ and it’s going to make it really tough,” Gayzagian said.

Regardless, Gayzagian said he wants travelers to know TSA’s priorities remain the same.

“We’re there to protect aviation were going to do our jobs to the best of our ability but it’s really unfair and quite disrespectful to be honest with you that this is happening to us again.”

There’s no saying how long this shutdown could last but some experts say it could take weeks before Democrats and Republicans reach any sort of agreement.

