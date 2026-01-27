Travel for less in 2026: When to book & how to save

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Travel can be expensive. The average vacation for two now costs more than $4,500 week, and prices are expected to rise again this year. So how can you save on your next spring break or summer getaway?

Dreaming of warmer days, sandy shores, or an adventure you’ve never taken?

Research shows the best time to book a spring break or summer trip is right now! In January, domestic flights are about 16 percent cheaper than average, and international flights are up to 36 percent cheaper. And data shows the cheapest round-trip fares are usually flights that leave on Saturdays and return on Wednesdays.

The good news is that technology can do much of the work for you. AI-powered travel tools like Google Flights, Hopper, and Kayak explore, predict price trends, flag cheaper dates, and even warn you about likely weather delays or crowded travel days.

Be flexible about departure dates and destinations for bigger savings. You’ll want to aim for the sweet spot when booking: one to three months ahead for domestic trips and two to six months ahead for international trips. And if you see a good deal, grab it!

Another way people save is with “hidden-city” tickets, where you book a flight with a layover in your real destination. Sites like Skiplagged can sometimes save hundreds, but only pack a carry-on. Airlines may cancel remaining flights if you skip a leg. And for fewer delays and cheaper fares, choose early morning flights. Research shows they have the highest on-time arrival rates, and they’re often cheaper.

And remember, a little planning now means more vacation for your money later.

Though it depends, some data has suggested that the middle of the week — Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday — are the best days to book a flight. Also, flights with a long layover are sometimes cheaper. If you don’t mind the wait, this is another way to save.

