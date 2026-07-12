Transit police seeking public’s help identifying person connected to knife assault

BOSTON — MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in connection with a knife assault at the Charles/MGH station.

Investigators said the assault and battery involving a dangerous weapon happened around 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

Transit Police shared a photo of the person they are seeking to identify and are asking anyone who recognizes the individual or has information about the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MBTA Transit Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 617-222-1050. Police said tips can be provided anonymously.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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