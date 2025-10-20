Transgender student bullied in Marlborough, father seeks help of local officials

A Marlborough father is taking action after he said the systems in place failed to protect his child and deliver adequate justice.

Brian Parmenter said his son was bullied for being transgender at Whitcomb Middle School on Sept. 4.

The school conducted an internal investigation and the findings, which were provided by Parmenter, confirmed this was a case of bullying, as well as harassment based on gender identity. The report states, “It was reported that the alleged aggressor slapped, pushed, and verbally taunted” the victim “including comments related to gender identity.”

The school outlined the measures they were taking to make sure Parmenter’s child felt safe at school and, stated “corrective and remedial actions has been taken as to the aggressor,” but did not specify what those actions were.

Parmenter was pleased with the schools’ urgency in addressing the issue but said he feels the system itself is falling short by not sharing what the disciplinary actions were handed down to his child’s bully.

“The school did a great job at doing everything that’s in their ability to do,” Parmenter said. “But when it came time to actually dispense justice for my child, there were empty answers left everywhere.”

Marlborough Public Schools Interim Superintendent Jason DeFalco wrote in a statement:

“Marlborough Public Schools is deeply concerned about the recent allegations of bullying involving one of our students. Let me be clear: any behavior of this nature is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our schools. We reject the notion that Marlborough Public Schools has not acted appropriately. The principal and her team promptly investigated the incident, took appropriate action, and maintained open communication with all parties throughout the process. While we cannot share specific details due to privacy laws, we are confident that staff followed established intervention protocols and the student handbook, ensuring proper disciplinary and restorative measures were implemented. Marlborough Public Schools has zero tolerance for bullying or discrimination of any kind. Such behavior is met with swift and firm action. Our district remains fully committed to maintaining safe, inclusive schools where every student, staff member, and family feels welcomed, valued, and respected.”

Though, these discussions surrounding bullying at Whitcomb Middle School are not new to the district. In September 2024, the school committee went over the results of the Metro West Adolescent Health Survey for the year prior, which indicated 33% of middle schoolers were bullied and “LGBTQ+ Middle School youth are more likely to be bullied at school.”

While the district works to address these concerns, Parmenter wants to do more. He said if he can’t press charges because the child is only 11-years-old and the state requires them to be 12-years-old to obtain criminal responsibility, and the school district can’t reveal what disciplinary actions they are taking; he’ll take action himself.

“What I’d like is for there to be actionable ideas put on the table for ways that justice can still be dispensed even for something that doesn’t rise to the point of being charged criminally,” Parmenter explained.

So far, the father has joined the school council as a parent representative, and is drafting letters to the mayor, as well as local and state representatives, asking for their support.

“This experience paired with earlier homophobic bullying my son has endured, at Marlborough Public Schools, has opened my eyes to how urgently change is needed,” Parmenter read aloud from his letter.

Parmenter is also looking to start his own grassroots campaign called United Children’s Justice to advocate for families and act as a resource.

