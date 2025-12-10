‘Transformational’: Prominent philanthropists make historic gift to Boston Children’s Hospital

BOSTON — Boston Children’s Hospital on Wednesday announced plans to transform the future of pediatric behavioral health care following a historic gift from a pair of prominent philanthropists.

Rob Hale, a telecommunications executive and a minority owner of the Boston Celtics, and his wife, Karen, gifted $100 million to the hospital, marking the largest donation in the facility’s history.

Hospital CEO Kevin B. Churchwell says the Hale family’s generosity will enable Boston Children’s to reimagine how mental and behavioral health care is delivered to children and families not only in Boston, but globally.

“This gift is nothing short of transformational,” Churchwell said. ”It reflects extraordinary compassion and a shared belief that every child deserves not only physical health but also mental wellness. Thank you to Rob and Karen Hale for their tremendous philanthropic leadership and commitment to create a world where our children are our most important investment."

This gift will name a signature building in Brighton on the campus of Franciscan Children’s, which became part of the Boston Children’s health system in 2023, bringing together critical research, prevention, treatment, community support, and a state-of-the-art new facility.

According to Churchwell, the campus will expand inpatient and outpatient behavioral health and rehabilitation services and support groundbreaking research that informs the hospital system’s understanding of the complex roots of behavioral health challenges. He says it will also enable Boston Children’s to train more clinicians, strengthen community partnerships, and ensure that mental health care is seamlessly integrated into every aspect of pediatric medicine.

Stacy Drury, Psychiatrist-in-Chief at Boston Children’s Hospital, says the gift from the Hales will help heal kids “in ways that were never before thought possible.”

“Every day, we see the courage of children who are struggling with anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges—and the love of the families who stand beside them,” Drury said. “Karen and Rob Hale’s incredible gift will help us meet those families with the care, compassion, and innovation they deserve. It will allow us to heal in ways that were never before thought possible.”

The Hales say they believe in a future where every child’s mental health matters.

“Boston Children’s is the best in the world, and that’s what’s needed to turn the tide on mental health for kids everywhere and for the generations to come,” Rob Hale said.

Karen Hale added, “We are proud to stand with Boston Children’s in this critical moment so all children and families can feel supported, understood, and hopeful about the future.”

