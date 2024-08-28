‘Tragedy’: Brockton Public Schools mourning ‘rising’ student killed in crash after Gillette concert

BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Public Schools community is mourning the death of a beloved fifth-grade student who was killed in a crash involving an SUV stolen from the Kenny Chesney concert at Gillette Stadium over the weekend.

Educators confirmed Tuesday in a heartfelt post on Facebook that 10-year-old Jaylen Bush-Victorian was a “rising” student at the Downey School.

The district said that the boy’s siblings, who suffered serious injuries in the wreck on Route 1 in Plainville, attend Brockton schools as well. His mother, also hurt in the crash, serves as a paraprofessional at the Barrett Russell Early Childhood Center.

“It’s challenging to find the words to describe the sense of loss brought on by this tragedy. Our hearts are with the family and all those who love them as they mourn,” BPS said in a statement.

Michael Escolas, 42, of Oxford, was arraigned Monday in Wrentham District Court on charges including motor vehicle manslaughter, operating under the influence, and larceny of a motor vehicle in connection with the deadly crash.

Bush-Victorian’s family called Escolas a “murderer” as he walked out of court in handcuffs.

Escolas is accused of stealing a Jeep Cherokee that belonged to a Vermont couple who had parked the vehicle in lot P10 outside Gillette Stadium to attend Chesney’s show on Saturday night.

Investigators say Escolas then crashed the Jeep into a Nissan Altima that was occupied by Bush-Victorian’s family.

Escolas was wearing a bracelet from the concert at the time of the crash and was apparently not clear about his own whereabouts, according to Norfolk County prosecutors.

Escolas allegedly told investigators he’d been drinking at “concert events” since around 1 p.m.

In the wake of the Bush-Victorian’s death, BPS is making adjustment counselors available at the Downey School on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for grieving classmates and members of the school community.

“Members of our district leadership team have been in regular communication with the Bush-Victorian family and will continue to hold them close moving forward, offering every available resource to support them as they mourn this tragic loss,” BPS added.

Escolas was held on $100,000 bail, ordered to have no contact with the victim’s family or witnesses, must remain alcohol-free, and use a scram device three times a day. He also can’t drive without a valid Massachusetts license.

Saturday’s crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

