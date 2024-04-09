‘A tragedy beyond words’: Chelsea mother facing charges in connection to death of 3-year-old son

CHELSEA, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of her 3-year-old son who was found unresponsive in a Chelsea apartment over the weekend.

Jennifer Prudencio, 25, of Chelsea is facing involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment of a child charge, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced Tuesday.

Police were called to Prudencio’s Spencer Avenue apartment Sunday morning where they found her son, Yael Guardado-Prudencio, 3, unresponsive.

The child did not survive and details on the cause of death have not been released.

Prudencio is expected to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Wednesday.

“The death of someone so young is a tragedy beyond words. My heart goes out to all who knew and loved this young boy, and to the police and emergency services personnel who responded to the scene that sad morning,” Hayden said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

