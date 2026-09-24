Traffic nightmare on Route 1 as bargain hunters flock to Frugal Fannie’s closing sale

WESTWOOD, Mass. — After 40 years of helping shoppers score brand-name fashions at bargain prices, Frugal Fannie’s Fashion Warehouse in Westwood is preparing to close its doors for good.

The store’s going-out-of-business sale is now underway, drawing large crowds and causing major traffic backups along Route 1 as shoppers rush to take advantage of final deals.

Video from the area showed long lines of customers and heavy traffic near the popular discount retailer, which has become a destination for bargain hunters across Massachusetts over the past four decades.

Frugal Fannie's traffic nightmare

In a statement, the company said it is proud of everything it has built over the years and thanked loyal customers for their support.

“We are immensely proud of what we were able to build together. Through good times and difficult ones, we weathered it all, making big things happen right here in our little corner of the world,” the statement read. It was an epic journey."

Frugal Fannie’s cited several factors behind the decision to close, including medical hardships, retirements, and the upcoming lease expiration.

For many shoppers, the sale is more than a chance to find a bargain. It’s an opportunity to say goodbye to a Massachusetts retail institution that has served generations of customers.

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