Frugal Fannie’s Fashion Warehouse in Westwood to close after 40 years

WESTWOOD, Mass. — Frugal Fannie’s Fashion Warehouse in Westwood is closing after more than four decades in business.

The local staple says multiple reasons contributed to the sudden closure, including medical hardships, retirements and the coming end of their lease.

“We wish to thank our loyal customers, who over these long years have shown up, supported us and become our friends. Making you happy was always our greatest pleasure!” Frugal Fannie’s said in a statement.

Kathleen Doxer

A “massive” Going Out of Business Sale. starts on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Co-founded by Kathleen “Fannie” Doxer in 1983, the store has been a staple in the Boston fashion scene and has prided itself on providing designer and brand-name clothing at reasonable price.

“We are immensely proud of what we were able to build together. Through good times and difficult ones, we weathered it all making big things happen right here in our little corner of the world,” Frugal Fannie’s said. “It was an epic journey.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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