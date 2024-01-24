Local

Traffic being diverted in Methuen due to emergency gas leak

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

METHUEN, Mass — Drivers are being asked to pay attention to diversions in Methuen after an emergency gas leak Wednesday.

Westbound traffic on Lowell Street was being diverted down Constance Avenue to Woodburn Drive and to Boornazian Drive.

Officials say the detour is scheduled to be in place for the next 4-5 hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

